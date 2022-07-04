Facts

14:57 04.07.2022

Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

1 min read
On July 6, Lithuania will hand over the Bayraktar "Vanagas" to Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

"The Bayraktar 'Vanagas' with all the bought ammunition is already in Lithuania! On July 6 we will have a quick presentation of it in the Šiauliai Air Base and after that it is further path is to Ukraine!" Anušauskas said on Twitter on Monday.

As reported, on June 2, Baykar Makina announced its intention to transfer to Lithuania free of charge the unmanned aerial system "Bayraktar TB2" raised by Lithuanian citizens, in order to transfer it to Ukraine.

