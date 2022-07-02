Facts

15:21 02.07.2022

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in a telephone conversation agreed on positions before a meeting of G20 foreign ministers and discussed further steps after Ukraine became an EU candidate country.

"In our call today, Josep Borrell and I discussed further steps after Ukraine became an EU candidate country and coordinated positions ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. We both agree on the need for the seventh EU sanctions package on Russia and we are working on it," Kuleba said on Twitter.

