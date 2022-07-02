Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 35,870 personnel, 1,582 tanks, 144 cruise missiles and 800 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 2 approximately amounted to about 35,870 (up by 120) personnel, tanks – 1,582 (up by five), armored combat vehicles – 3,737 (up by one), artillery systems – 800 (up by 4), MLRS – 246, air defense systems – 105, aircraft – 217, helicopters – 186, operational-tactical UAVs – 653 (up by eight), cruise missiles – 144 (up by one), ships/boats – 15, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,614 (up by four), special equipment – 61," the Facebook message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.