Facts

14:59 02.07.2022

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 35,870 personnel, 1,582 tanks, 144 cruise missiles and 800 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 2 approximately amounted to about 35,870 (up by 120) personnel, tanks – 1,582 (up by five), armored combat vehicles – 3,737 (up by one), artillery systems – 800 (up by 4), MLRS – 246, air defense systems – 105, aircraft – 217, helicopters – 186, operational-tactical UAVs – 653 (up by eight), cruise missiles – 144 (up by one), ships/boats – 15, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,614 (up by four), special equipment – 61," the Facebook message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

13:09 20.06.2022
Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

13:19 14.06.2022
Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

14:36 07.06.2022
Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

14:02 07.06.2022
Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

13:05 07.06.2022
Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

10:37 03.06.2022
Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

12:34 02.06.2022
Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

10:42 31.05.2022
Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

LATEST

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

AD
AD
AD
AD