One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

Health Minister of Moldova Ala Nemerenco has said that one employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Odesa region, was killed and five employees injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on the town on Friday morning.

"The Health Ministry has a rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka. It is a restored health improvement facility with good conditions. Children with health problems from Moldova have an opportunity to receive medical rehabilitation services on the Black Sea coast. Unfortunately, its work was suspended for the time of pandemic. And once we have started planning to resume its work, the war broke out," she said on Facebook.

The center suffered minor damaged during the attack, the minister said.

"Regrettably, we have been informed that five employees of the center suffered injuries and one [employee] was killed. All of them lived in the building which was hit by the bombing. These peaceful people made days of Moldovan children better, they took care of their rehabilitation with big love and devotion. We wish them to get well soon. We offer our deep condolences to the family of our decease colleague," the minister said.