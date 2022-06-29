Facts

18:32 29.06.2022

Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

1 min read
Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to personally attend the G20 summit.

"I conveyed an invitation to President Zelensky to personally take part in the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali in November 2022. It is very important that all countries observe the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Widodo said at a press conference following negotiations with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Widodo said he would soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and express his desire for peace.

"I will have a meeting very soon with President Putin, and I will also express our desire for peace to him," the Indonesian president said.

Tags: #g20 #indonesia #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:32 29.06.2022
Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

16:57 29.06.2022
Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:46 29.06.2022
Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

16:43 29.06.2022
Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:43 29.06.2022
Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

12:28 29.06.2022
Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

10:48 29.06.2022
Zelensky not interested in rumors about Putin's alleged disease

Zelensky not interested in rumors about Putin's alleged disease

10:39 29.06.2022
Zelensky: Atrocities of Russian occupiers - consequence of policy in Russia

Zelensky: Atrocities of Russian occupiers - consequence of policy in Russia

10:09 29.06.2022
Zelensky: All Russian servicemen responsible for terror against Ukrainian cities will be identified

Zelensky: All Russian servicemen responsible for terror against Ukrainian cities will be identified

16:25 28.06.2022
Zelensky: Constitution of Ukraine is our detailed portrait

Zelensky: Constitution of Ukraine is our detailed portrait

AD

HOT NEWS

Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

LATEST

Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

Project for building new Mriya aircraft being worked out - Arakhamia

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

Russian occupiers preparing provocation accusing Ukrainian nuclear scientists of storing weapons at ZNPP - Energoatom

Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

US-created REPO intl group blocks Russian assets worth $30 bln - US Treasury

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

President of Indonesia visits Irpin

NATO doesn’t regard Ukraine’s accession to NATO as top priority today, but Kyiv can return to talks after victory

AD
AD
AD
AD