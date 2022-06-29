Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to personally attend the G20 summit.

"I conveyed an invitation to President Zelensky to personally take part in the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali in November 2022. It is very important that all countries observe the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Widodo said at a press conference following negotiations with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Widodo said he would soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and express his desire for peace.

"I will have a meeting very soon with President Putin, and I will also express our desire for peace to him," the Indonesian president said.