17:13 27.06.2022

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

The change of the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and any other law enforcement agency in the state depends on the results of their inspection, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"As for the head of the Security Service of Ukraine: firstly, if I wanted to dismiss him, I would have already dismissed him, and secondly, we have an inspection of all law enforcement agencies now. It is precisely because on February 24 there was a full-scale invasion of our land by the Russian Federation," Zelensky said, answering journalists' questions at a briefing with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv.

As the head of state noted, "some representatives of various law enforcement agencies have gone somewhere, instead of being on the spot and protecting their state and people."

"For various reasons. All these reasons: I travel to the regions and listen to the reports myself personally. And therefore, the change of leadership of any law enforcement agency, I emphasize: any, depends only on this. That's what I'm doing," he said.

Zelensky also added that he fully supports the reform of the SBU.

"The law on the reform was voted at the first reading. True, it was before the war. The war makes adjustments. We will continue [the reform] on the way to the EU. But I emphasize once again, we are carrying out reforms for ourselves, not for the European Union," the president said.

"There are many reforms, many plans. I think even the war will not stop us from taking important steps," he concluded.

