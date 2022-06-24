Rosatom's building in center of Kyiv seized – National Police

The National Police of Ukraine has seized a building in the center of Kyiv with an area of almost 1,000 square meters valued at UAH 60 million and owned by Rosatom.

"To hide information about the owner of this premises, the relevant information was not entered into the public register of rights to real estate, but was reflected only in the documents of the Kyiv City Bureau of Technical Inventory and Registration of Ownership of Real Estate," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, law enforcement officers searched the building and, based on the decision of the investigator, the judge of the Pechersky District Court seized the property.

The building is planned to be transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Investigations are ongoing.

As reported, in May 2022, the funds of Rosatom Eastern Europe LLC in the amount of more than UAH 3 million were transferred to the management of ARMA.