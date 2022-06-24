Facts

17:56 24.06.2022

Rosatom's building in center of Kyiv seized – National Police

1 min read
Rosatom's building in center of Kyiv seized – National Police

The National Police of Ukraine has seized a building in the center of Kyiv with an area of almost 1,000 square meters valued at UAH 60 million and owned by Rosatom.

"To hide information about the owner of this premises, the relevant information was not entered into the public register of rights to real estate, but was reflected only in the documents of the Kyiv City Bureau of Technical Inventory and Registration of Ownership of Real Estate," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, law enforcement officers searched the building and, based on the decision of the investigator, the judge of the Pechersky District Court seized the property.

The building is planned to be transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Investigations are ongoing.

As reported, in May 2022, the funds of Rosatom Eastern Europe LLC in the amount of more than UAH 3 million were transferred to the management of ARMA.

Tags: #police #rosatom

MORE ABOUT

09:46 15.06.2022
National police blocks withdrawal of assets of more than 7,000 companies with ties to Russia – Enin

National police blocks withdrawal of assets of more than 7,000 companies with ties to Russia – Enin

14:45 07.04.2022
Some 500 collaborators detained during war, evidence of Russian aggression collected for intl authorities - National Police

Some 500 collaborators detained during war, evidence of Russian aggression collected for intl authorities - National Police

13:09 01.04.2022
Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

10:02 27.03.2022
U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

U.S. to provide additional $100 mln to Ukrainian border guards, police on front lines – Blinken

14:59 26.03.2022
Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

18:30 15.03.2022
Rada gives National Police additional powers under martial law

Rada gives National Police additional powers under martial law

19:16 11.03.2022
Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

18:10 01.03.2022
Since start of Russia's invasion 17 Ukrainian policemen killed, 50 injured – National Police of Ukraine

Since start of Russia's invasion 17 Ukrainian policemen killed, 50 injured – National Police of Ukraine

17:56 14.02.2022
National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

16:32 11.01.2022
Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

LATEST

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Court arrests property of Russian businessman suspected of illegal mining in Ukraine, financing terrorism

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

Enemy shells infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
AD