Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the rescuers of Kharkiv department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have finished the debris management operations at more than 140 facilities, which were destroyed as a result of enemy attacks, and removed 179 dead bodies from the debris, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region Anatoliy Torianyk said.

"As of today, the rescuers from Kharkiv garrison have carried the debris management operations at more than 140 facilities, during which more than 160 people were rescued and, regrettably, 179 dead bodies were removed," he told a press briefing on Friday.

Large-scale rescue and debris management operations were carried out in Shevchenkivsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv, as well as Kharkivsky district.

Five rescue workers were killed and 15 injured over four months of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, Torianyk said.