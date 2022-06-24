Facts

10:23 24.06.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the status of a candidate is not a step, but a peak, not a new paragraph, not a new page, not a new section, but a new volume in the history and European integration of Ukraine.

"And from today, this book has no other options for completion, except for one: Ukraine will become a member of the EU in the future. From now on, this is fixed at the official level," he said in a video message, the press service of the President's Office reports.

He called obtaining the status of an EU candidate a "point of no return."

"Today it has been recognized that Ukraine is not a bridge , not a cushion between the West and Russia, not a buffer between Europe and Asia, not a sphere of influence , not a ‘gray’ zone, not a transit territory . Not the borderland between orcs and elves. Ukraine is a future equal partner for at least 27 EU countries," he said.

From now on, he said, Ukraine will be able to join the work of individual bodies and new EU programs, access to which is restricted for third countries. "Today we got rid of this humiliating definition. Ukraine has never been such in essence, but the official terminology called us that way. We got rid of it. We are not a third country. Not the tenth, not the hundredth, we are a future member of the European Union," Zelensky said.

"Today is an important day. We hear the ‘Ode to Joy.’ Joy , but not euphoria. There is a lot of work ahead. Everyone is in their place. The cohesion of all branches of government and society is our key to success," the President said.

