Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces are displacing their reserve forces in Bakhmut and Izium directions, trying to capture high ground in order to take control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway and block the Ukrainian forces in the Lysychansk-Severodonetsk sector, and preparing for crossing the Siversky Donets River, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, near the state border of Ukraine, in Gomel region, the Armed Forces of Belarus will be conducting mobilization exercises from June 22 until July 1, 2022. During the exercises, it is planned to train reservists liable for military service, as well as the units of special operation forces with the participation of Russian military instructors.

In Siversky direction, the enemy forces continue to stay in the borderline districts in Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy maintains three enemy battalion tactical groups from the First Tank Army of the Western Military District and airborne units there. The defense positions of the enemy near Tiotkino, Kursk region, are being improved. The aggressor continues to mount attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions in the borderline districts in Sumy region.

In Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused its efforts on preventing the defense forces from entering the rear of the occupation forces group in Slovyansk direction. The enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance operations near Bairak and Rubizhne.

In Slovyansk direction, the aggressor's forces focused their efforts on the improvement of their tactical positions and detecting weaknesses in the defense. The enemy is trying to create conditions for resuming offensive attacks in Izium-Barvinkove and Izium-Slovyansk directions. The invader moved two tanks units in order to strengthen its grouping near Izium. The occupiers are planning to use heavy flamethrower systems in Slovyansk direction.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on taking full control over Severodonetsk, offensive operations aimed at surrounding the Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk, and blocking the main logistic routes.

In Severodonetsk direction, the enemy occupied Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka and mounts assault attacks in order to occupy Syrotyne. The Russian troops are also preparing to cross the Siversky Donets River.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy carries out offensive operations towards Zolote and Vovchoyarivka, tries to capture high ground near Berestove in order to take control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. With the aim of strengthening its group in this direction, the enemy moved up to one battalion tactical group from the Central Military District to the area near Novotoshkivka.

In Kramatorsk, Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not carry out active operations. However, it mounted shelling attacks in order to block activities of the defense forces and prevent them from moving to other directions.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the enemy focused on preventing the Ukrainian army from counterattack in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, as well as equipping their positions.

In Mykolaiv direction, the enemy deployed artillery units in specific districts. In the future, the enemy might make attempts to conduct offensive operations towards Kyselivka – Posad-Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka – Lupareve with the aim of reaching the administrative borders of Kherson region.

In Kryvyi Rih direction, the aggressor is equipping its positions.

The Black Sea Navy ships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov continue to isolate the military operations area and carry out reconnaissance tasks. The aggressor still blocks civilian maritime shipping in the North-Western part of the Black Sea.

Five launchers of Kalibr cruise missiles are prepared for attacks in the Black Sea.