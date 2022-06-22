Facts

10:32 22.06.2022

Six children injured amid Russia's attack on beach in Chasiv Yar – Donetsk regional administration

Six children injured amid Russia's attack on beach in Chasiv Yar – Donetsk regional administration

Six children suffered injuries as a result of an attack by the Russian occupation forces on the beach in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on June 21. According to preliminary information, the enemy used cluster munitions, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Six children were injured as a result of a shelling attack on Chasiv Yar yesterday. The Russian forces hit the beach on the Zolota Rybka Lake in the town. According to preliminary information, they used cluster munitions," he said on the Telegram channel.

One person was killed and eleven people were injured as a result of the attack.

