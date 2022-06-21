Facts

14:01 21.06.2022

Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

2 min read
Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message to the participants of the Cannes Lions international creativity festival, urged them to talk about Ukraine and not let the world switch to something else.

"Some 117 days ago, everything changed for Ukraine. We are defending against a nuclear state that has unlimited access to money and has disregarded any limits on violence. I'll be honest with you – the end of this war and its circumstances depend on the world's attention. And that's why I need allies. We need people like you," the head of state said.

He called the festival participants "the most creative people in the world who each time find words and images to reach the depths of the human soul and make people talk about problems."

"I am sure that you will do a lot more to promote Ukrainian bravery... Now you can bring peace to Europe simply by applying your professional qualities. I believe that the power of human creativity is greater than the power of a nuclear state that is stuck in the past," the president said.

"Speak of Ukraine! Don't let the world switch to something else! The world must remember that Ukraine is fighting for freedom. This fight must end in our victory as soon as possible. Your every success will mean saving thousands of lives," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #canni

MORE ABOUT

12:08 20.06.2022
Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

11:35 20.06.2022
Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

17:02 18.06.2022
Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

14:25 18.06.2022
Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

11:51 18.06.2022
Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

18:47 17.06.2022
Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

18:12 17.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

16:23 17.06.2022
Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

10:52 17.06.2022
Zelensky calls for complete trade and energy isolation of Russia from Europe - greetings to Prespa Forum Dialogue

Zelensky calls for complete trade and energy isolation of Russia from Europe - greetings to Prespa Forum Dialogue

10:13 17.06.2022
Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

There are no guarantees that Russia not to attack them again after unblocking Ukrainian ports – Zelensky

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Borodianka becomes symbol of senseless cruelty, violence after Russian aggression – PM of Luxembourg

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

Cabinet developing new model for urban transport organization - AMCU

Zelensky discusses with President of Confederation of Italian Entrepreneurs increased presence of Italian business, Ukraine's restoration

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

Rada speaker proposes candidacy of MP Lubinets for post of Ombudsman

Ukraine will soon receive first polyethylene granaries from partners – Agrarian Ministry

EU committed to supporting Ukraine – Borrell after EU Council meeting at FM level

Rada speaker proposes candidacy of MP Lubinets for post of Ombudsman

AD
AD
AD
AD