Zelensky urges Cannes Lions festival participants to talk about Ukraine: Don't let world switch to something else

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message to the participants of the Cannes Lions international creativity festival, urged them to talk about Ukraine and not let the world switch to something else.

"Some 117 days ago, everything changed for Ukraine. We are defending against a nuclear state that has unlimited access to money and has disregarded any limits on violence. I'll be honest with you – the end of this war and its circumstances depend on the world's attention. And that's why I need allies. We need people like you," the head of state said.

He called the festival participants "the most creative people in the world who each time find words and images to reach the depths of the human soul and make people talk about problems."

"I am sure that you will do a lot more to promote Ukrainian bravery... Now you can bring peace to Europe simply by applying your professional qualities. I believe that the power of human creativity is greater than the power of a nuclear state that is stuck in the past," the president said.

"Speak of Ukraine! Don't let the world switch to something else! The world must remember that Ukraine is fighting for freedom. This fight must end in our victory as soon as possible. Your every success will mean saving thousands of lives," Zelensky said.