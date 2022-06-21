Facts

12:12 21.06.2022

Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

2 min read
Up to seven Belarusian battalions located on border in Brest, Gomel regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

There are up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, in Brest and Gomel regions, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"There are now up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in Brest and Gomel regions. This is up to 4,000 personnel. But you must understand that there are also Russian troops there. I won't say their number, but there are a number of settlements where they are stationed. Considering that today the Belarusian side provides Russia with all the logistics, it is quite possible that the Russians will be able to quickly transfer some additional reserves to the territory of Belarus and, possibly, prepare an offensive, but they need to prepare for this. As of this day, we do not see it yet," Motuzianyk said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

He said that in order to develop an offensive again from the territory of this country, it is necessary to create a powerful offensive grouping, but now Ukraine does not see such a grouping.

"But the actions of Russia, including the actions of the Belarusian army, force us to keep troops there. This is such a Russian tactic: the main blow is Luhansk region, Donetsk region, the rest is constant shelling, diverting our attention, holding down the actions of our units. In this way they force us to keep troops there. We understand very well: as soon as we take the units out of there, they can carry out a second offensive. In the short term, we do not see this yet, but we are forced to strengthen this direction," Motuzianyk said.

Tags: #belarus #ministry_of_defence

