Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that only a positive decision on a candidate status in the European Union is in the interests of entire Europe.

"A truly historic week begins tomorrow. The week we hear from the European Union about Ukraine's candidate status," he said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"We already have a positive decision of the European Commission, and at the end of the new week there will be a response from the European Council. I think it's obvious to everyone that since 1991 there have been few such fateful decisions for Ukraine as we expect now. And I am sure that only a positive decision meets the interests of entire Europe," he said.

According to him, "this week there will be my new appeals, including to the Europeans. I use every opportunity to protect Ukraine's European prospect, for each of us, and to gather new supporters for us."