Facts

12:08 20.06.2022

Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

1 min read
Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that only a positive decision on a candidate status in the European Union is in the interests of entire Europe.

"A truly historic week begins tomorrow. The week we hear from the European Union about Ukraine's candidate status," he said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"We already have a positive decision of the European Commission, and at the end of the new week there will be a response from the European Council. I think it's obvious to everyone that since 1991 there have been few such fateful decisions for Ukraine as we expect now. And I am sure that only a positive decision meets the interests of entire Europe," he said.

According to him, "this week there will be my new appeals, including to the Europeans. I use every opportunity to protect Ukraine's European prospect, for each of us, and to gather new supporters for us."

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:35 20.06.2022
Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

17:02 18.06.2022
Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

14:25 18.06.2022
Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

11:51 18.06.2022
Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

18:47 17.06.2022
Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

18:12 17.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

16:23 17.06.2022
Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

10:52 17.06.2022
Zelensky calls for complete trade and energy isolation of Russia from Europe - greetings to Prespa Forum Dialogue

Zelensky calls for complete trade and energy isolation of Russia from Europe - greetings to Prespa Forum Dialogue

10:13 17.06.2022
Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

18:38 16.06.2022
Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

Russian troops deploy all reserves to Severodonetsk, Bakhmut directions – governor of Luhansk region

LATEST

Israel is delaying the fulfillment of the promise to treat the Ukrainian military - the Embassy

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

Lend-lease hasn’t started for Ukraine yet – Danilov

Danilov says if war stopped, society to go to war without govt

AD
AD
AD
AD