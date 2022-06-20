Facts

11:56 20.06.2022

Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

Some 323 children have been killed and more than 586 injured as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) reported.

"More than 909 children in Ukraine have suffered as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of June 20, 2022, the officially registered number of killed children did not change – 323. The number of injuries increased to 586," the PGO said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

These numbers are not final as the work on registering casualties among children continues in the regions where active hostilities take place, as well as in the temporarily occupied and recently liberated territories.

The largest number of casualties among children was registered in Donetsk region – 302, it is followed by Kharkiv region – 173, Kyiv region – 116, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 54, Kherson region – 52, Mykolaiv region – 48, Zaporizhia region – 30, and Sumy region – 17.

On June 19, an 8-year-old girl was injured as a result of a shelling attack on the town of Zalizne, Donetsk region. On the same day, a shell got into a pond in Izium district, Kharkiv region, where two 13-year-old children were swimming. The children suffered shrapnel wounds.

Some 2,028 education facilities were damaged, and 209 of them completely destroyed, as a result of air and artillery attacks by the Russian forces.

