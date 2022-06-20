Facts

11:35 20.06.2022

Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

2 min read
Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to provide the Ukrainians of the south, who suffered from missile strikes, with more systematic assistance, and to restore the destroyed infrastructure.

"I instructed to provide more systematic assistance to people who have lost loved ones. And we will definitely restore everything destroyed. Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live," Zelensky said in a morning video message on Sunday.

The president also noted that in Mykolaiv and Odesa he held meetings with the military, officials responsible for the defense and provision of these areas. He listened to reports on the destruction that the region suffered from Russian strikes.

According to him, the losses in these areas are significant, in particular, many residential buildings have been destroyed, civilian logistics and many other social issues have been affected.

In addition, Zelensky noted that Ukraine, for its part, will do everything possible to export Ukrainian grain as soon as it is possible to ensure the security of ports.

"We discussed the security of our ports and the possibility of exporting our agricultural products. Our position is clear and unchanged: as soon as security can be ensured through international mediation, Ukraine will do everything possible to counter the food crisis in the world that has arisen due to the Russian war – both in Asia and in Africa and most of Europe," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:08 20.06.2022
Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

17:02 18.06.2022
Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

14:25 18.06.2022
Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

11:51 18.06.2022
Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine - Zelensky

18:47 17.06.2022
Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

18:12 17.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

16:23 17.06.2022
Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

10:52 17.06.2022
Zelensky calls for complete trade and energy isolation of Russia from Europe - greetings to Prespa Forum Dialogue

Zelensky calls for complete trade and energy isolation of Russia from Europe - greetings to Prespa Forum Dialogue

10:13 17.06.2022
Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

18:38 16.06.2022
Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

LATEST

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

Israel is delaying the fulfillment of the promise to treat the Ukrainian military - the Embassy

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

AD
AD
AD
AD