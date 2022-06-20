Zelensky: Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have desire to live

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to provide the Ukrainians of the south, who suffered from missile strikes, with more systematic assistance, and to restore the destroyed infrastructure.

"I instructed to provide more systematic assistance to people who have lost loved ones. And we will definitely restore everything destroyed. Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live," Zelensky said in a morning video message on Sunday.

The president also noted that in Mykolaiv and Odesa he held meetings with the military, officials responsible for the defense and provision of these areas. He listened to reports on the destruction that the region suffered from Russian strikes.

According to him, the losses in these areas are significant, in particular, many residential buildings have been destroyed, civilian logistics and many other social issues have been affected.

In addition, Zelensky noted that Ukraine, for its part, will do everything possible to export Ukrainian grain as soon as it is possible to ensure the security of ports.

"We discussed the security of our ports and the possibility of exporting our agricultural products. Our position is clear and unchanged: as soon as security can be ensured through international mediation, Ukraine will do everything possible to counter the food crisis in the world that has arisen due to the Russian war – both in Asia and in Africa and most of Europe," the president said.