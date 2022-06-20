Facts

09:49 20.06.2022

Danilov says if war stopped, society to go to war without govt

1 min read
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that if the government stops the war, the society will go to war without the government.

"Is it possible to stop this war? Maybe as an option. But this stop must be accepted by our society. If this is not accepted, the society will go to war without a government," Danilov said in an interview with the Canadian edition, The Globe and Mail.

He noted that the end of the war for Ukraine is the return of all Ukrainian territories, in particular, Donbas and Crimea. But he also did not rule out the possibility of a temporary settlement through negotiations.

Danilov stressed that no one can predict the duration of the military conflict.

Tags: #nsdc #war #danilov

