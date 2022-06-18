Zelensky visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the advanced positions of the Ukrainian army in Mykolaiv region during his working trip and presented awards to defenders, the press service of the head of state reports.

"I want to thank you for your great service – each and every one! For protecting, defending our state, each of us, our families, protecting our sovereignty. I want to wish you all the best. Take care of Ukraine – the only thing we have. And take care of yourself – only you can do it," Zelensky said.

The President presented the Order of the Golden Star with the title of Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky. Commander of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade of the operational command Pivden (South) of the AFU Ground Forces, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, has been participating in repelling Russian aggression since February 24, 2022. Under his command, the brigade units successfully perform combat missions on the territory of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, inflicting significant losses to the enemy.

The Head of state also heard information about the operational situation at the front.