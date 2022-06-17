Facts

18:12 17.06.2022

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv.

"Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain's support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country's great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

As the head of state said, this is Boris Johnson's second visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "There is a common view on how to move towards the victory of Ukraine. I am grateful for the strong support," he said.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said in his Telegram, the president of Ukraine, the team of the President's Office and the government discussed with Johnson the need to supply heavy weapons and air defense systems, economic support for Ukraine, enhancing sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular, the proposals of the McFaul-Yermak international expert group.

The agenda also included security guarantees for Ukraine and the need for Russia to compensate for the damage caused to the Ukrainian state.

"We are very grateful to Britain for its powerful support. As they say, friends are known in trouble. We have common goals and an understanding of how to achieve them. Ukraine will win with such strong allies," Yermak said.

