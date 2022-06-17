Facts

16:23 17.06.2022

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram


Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appeared as a hologram at VivaTech in Paris, Euronews Next said on Friday.

Zelensky referred to Star Wars and called on global tech companies to help rebuild his country.

"No other country in the world will offer you such a chance to use the most advanced technologies at the state level," Zelenskyy said, addressing the technology fair on Thursday. "Ukraine is an opportunity for you."

Zelensky acknowledged that it is " unusual for a president or head of government to speak via hologram." But "this is not the only element of Star Wars that we will put into practice, we will beat the Empire too," he said.

Wearing a futuristic fighter jet t-shirt with the words "Come to the dark side," Zelensky also urged countries to support the Lend-Lease Act, inspired by the Second World War scheme that allowed Washington to lend or lease military equipment to U.S. allies.

He said such a program would help Ukraine recover from the war through a "global digital revolution." Zelensky said the proposal would be considered in detail at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, scheduled for July 4 and 5.



