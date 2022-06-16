Facts

Missile defense from Germany very important for Ukraine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with the German IRIS missile defense system

"Special attention is paid to air defense. IRIS is very important to us. 10-15 missiles on average – such statistics of missile hits daily," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday following a meeting with the leaders of Italy, Germany, France and Romania. "We need a lot of installations and I believe Germany will help us," he said.

"I am very pleased with the meeting. I am pleased that our unification is the beginning of our victory," the president said.

