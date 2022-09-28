Ukraine to receive air defense system that even Bundeswehr doesn’t have

The IRIS-T air defense systems are manufactured specifically for Ukraine, and they are not in service with the German army, said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhuzen.

"The Bundeswehr does not have them. I don't know if I'm answering correctly, but we are inside NATO and the air defense is kind of around us. When I was in Poland, I saw all these Patriots and others, I've never seen them in Germany," Feldhuzen said in an interview with European Truth.

According to her, the first system will probably be delivered in October, the second - before the end of the year.

"They are being produced now, and I really hope that the second one will be before the end of the year, and the rest next year. It does not depend on political will, the decision has been clearly made there. These are the latest systems, but the supply chain for production is difficult," the ambassador explained.

The IRIS-T SLM system has a range of 40 kilometers and an altitude of up to 20 kilometers. With the IRIS-T SLM, one can shoot down combat aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, rocket artillery, drones, anti-radar missiles.