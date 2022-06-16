Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a meeting in Kyiv with the heads of Germany, France, Romania and the Prime Minister of Italy, said that the main force and effective weapon in the fight against Russian aggression is unification.

"This visit of the four leaders to Kyiv, our negotiations have proved once again that our main strength and the most effective weapon is unification, on which everything else depends," Zelensky said at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Scholz, Macron, Draghi and Iohannis.

"When you arrived at the train station in Kyiv, you heard the sound of a siren, which is heard in most areas of our state. This proves that Russia does not choose who and when to threaten, who in Europe to give security to," he said.

According to the President, Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against the whole united Europe, against every person and the common European system of values.

"And our joint response should be united only," Zelensky said, noting that the visit of the leaders of European states to Ukraine shows that Ukrainians are not alone.