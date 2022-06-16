Facts

14:23 16.06.2022

UK imposes sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill

2 min read
UK imposes sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill

On Thursday, June 16, the UK announced a new wave of sanctions related to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, in particular, the forced deportation and adoption of Ukrainian children in Russia.

"Just announced: I have sanctioned: Patriarch Kirill, Head of Russian Orthodox Church and vocal supporter of Putin's war; enablers and perpetrators of Putin's war who have brought suffering to Ukraine," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Twitter.

In addition, according to British government's press service, sanctions were imposed on Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for her forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children.

Lvova-Belova has been accused of enabling 2,000 vulnerable children being violently taken from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and orchestrating a new policy to facilitate their forced adoptions in Russia.

"Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children. We will not tire of defending freedom and democracy, and keeping up the pressure on Putin, until Ukraine succeeds. Putin's allies continue to choose to turn a blind eye to alleged war crimes and support his bloody offensive," Truss said.

Moreover, affected by the new package of sanctions are Sergey Savostyanov, a Moscow City Duma deputy and member of Putin's political elite who has publicly expressed support for Putin's war in Ukraine, and Alexey Isaiykin, President and Board Member of Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian transport company with operations that is contracted by the Russian Government to create air bridges that carry critical goods.

In addition to them, the sanctions list includes four colonels from the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade, a unit involved in the killings, violence and torture of civilians in Bucha, and members of the so-called "Salvation Committee for Peace and Order," an organization collaborating with the Russian army to support the occupation of Kherson region.

"Putin's aggression reaches beyond Ukraine, with Russian exports fueling conflict across the globe. New sanctions today hit organizations responsible for supplying aircraft parts to the Myanmar Armed Forces. These new sanctions will limit Myanmar's military Junta – who are heavily reliant on Russian air assets – and cut Putin off from profiting from sales that fund his war machine. This comes after Amnesty International's report 'Bullets Rained from the Sky' - exposing the role of Russian arms in Myanmar," the UK government said.

Tags: #sanctions #kirill

MORE ABOUT

09:06 11.06.2022
Switzerland approves 6th package of sanctions, including Russian oil embargo

Switzerland approves 6th package of sanctions, including Russian oil embargo

19:08 09.06.2022
Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

15:01 08.06.2022
Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

18:55 07.06.2022
EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

17:24 07.06.2022
Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

16:40 07.06.2022
Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

15:02 04.06.2022
Approval of seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia may take 2-3 months - Arakhamia

Approval of seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia may take 2-3 months - Arakhamia

17:57 03.06.2022
EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

16:43 03.06.2022
Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

16:23 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Zelensky's meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannes ends, Ukraine has steadfast support of intl coalition – Yermak

Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Johannis meet with Zelensky in Kyiv

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

LATEST

France to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine, send lab to prove Russia's war crimes – Macron

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Missile defense from Germany very important for Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

Some 160,000 square km of territory of Ukraine require mine clearance operations

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Court bans activities of Shariy Party – Justice Ministry

Arakhamia says Ukraine's position in negotiation with Russia is weak

AD
AD
AD
AD