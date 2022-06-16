Facts

12:01 16.06.2022

Aid to Ukraine to continue as long as necessary for its struggle for independence – Scholz

1 min read
Assistance to Ukraine will continue as long as it is necessary for Ukraine's struggle for independence, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"But we do not just want to show solidarity, we also want to assure that the help we organize – financial, humanitarian, and also when it comes to weapons – will be continued," Scholz told reporters during a trip to Kyiv, according to Bild publication.

He said that support will continue as long as "as long as it is necessary for Ukraine's struggle for independence."

"It is important when the heads of government of the three major countries that participated in the creation of the European Economic Community go to Kyiv and demonstrate their support for Ukraine and the citizens of Ukraine in this special military situation," the German Chancellor said.

