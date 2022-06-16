Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

The U.S. decision to provide $350 million in arms to Ukraine, along with an additional $650 million in assistance announced on June 15, will bring total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to over $5.6 billion since Russia launched its brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"When he decided to launch an unjustified invasion against his neighbor, President Putin intended to divide the United States and its Allies and partners. Nevertheless, we are stronger and more united than ever. The Kremlin thought it would undermine or even overthrow the Ukrainian government, but President Zelensky and the democratically elected government of Ukraine stand strong. Russia's forces lost the battle for Kyiv and continue a slow and grinding offensive in Ukraine's east and south, held back by Ukraine's resolute and valiant defenders," Blinken said, commenting on the new aid package.

He said that U.S. security assistance and that of more than 40 Allies and partners continue to strengthen Ukraine's position to defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, secure victories on the battlefield, and ultimately strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

"We have imposed powerful sanctions on Russia, bolstered NATO's deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, and provided historic levels of military and other assistance to Ukraine as it has bravely defended its territory and its freedom. Our resolve is unwavering. We stand united with Ukraine," Blinken said.

As reported, on June 15, U.S. President Joseph Biden announced a decision to provide Kyiv with an additional assistance in the amount of $1 billion. According to him, it is "additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems."