Facts

11:16 16.06.2022

Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

2 min read
Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

The U.S. decision to provide $350 million in arms to Ukraine, along with an additional $650 million in assistance announced on June 15, will bring total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to over $5.6 billion since Russia launched its brutal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"When he decided to launch an unjustified invasion against his neighbor, President Putin intended to divide the United States and its Allies and partners. Nevertheless, we are stronger and more united than ever. The Kremlin thought it would undermine or even overthrow the Ukrainian government, but President Zelensky and the democratically elected government of Ukraine stand strong. Russia's forces lost the battle for Kyiv and continue a slow and grinding offensive in Ukraine's east and south, held back by Ukraine's resolute and valiant defenders," Blinken said, commenting on the new aid package.

He said that U.S. security assistance and that of more than 40 Allies and partners continue to strengthen Ukraine's position to defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, secure victories on the battlefield, and ultimately strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

"We have imposed powerful sanctions on Russia, bolstered NATO's deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, and provided historic levels of military and other assistance to Ukraine as it has bravely defended its territory and its freedom. Our resolve is unwavering. We stand united with Ukraine," Blinken said.

As reported, on June 15, U.S. President Joseph Biden announced a decision to provide Kyiv with an additional assistance in the amount of $1 billion. According to him, it is "additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems."

Tags: #usa #blinken

MORE ABOUT

12:00 16.06.2022
Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

17:03 15.06.2022
Ukraine at 'pivotal' moment on battlefield – US Defense Secretary Austin

Ukraine at 'pivotal' moment on battlefield – US Defense Secretary Austin

11:43 10.06.2022
USA concerned over decision of so-called ‘DPR court’ to sentence three foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces

USA concerned over decision of so-called ‘DPR court’ to sentence three foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces

13:59 04.06.2022
US provides over $6.3 bln in aid since Feb 24 to help Ukraine prevail – Department of State

US provides over $6.3 bln in aid since Feb 24 to help Ukraine prevail – Department of State

18:42 02.06.2022
U.S. to fully resume work of embassy in Ukraine

U.S. to fully resume work of embassy in Ukraine

19:49 01.06.2022
Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

17:52 30.05.2022
Biden: USA not to send Ukraine missiles capable of hitting Russia

Biden: USA not to send Ukraine missiles capable of hitting Russia

11:59 27.05.2022
USA intends to send long-range missile systems to Ukraine - CNN

USA intends to send long-range missile systems to Ukraine - CNN

14:27 24.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

20:14 23.05.2022
USA hands over $185 mln, 21 armored vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and police

USA hands over $185 mln, 21 armored vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and police

AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,452 civilians, 5,531 wounded – UN

Aid to Ukraine to continue as long as necessary for its struggle for independence – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Biden for support in fight against Russian aggressor

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

LATEST

Reznikov: Third meeting in Ramstein format shows NATO's unity, readiness to give more weapons

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,452 civilians, 5,531 wounded – UN

Aid to Ukraine to continue as long as necessary for its struggle for independence – Scholz

President of Romania arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky thanks Biden for support in fight against Russian aggressor

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

AD
AD
AD
AD