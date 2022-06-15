Reznikov to inform NATO defense ministers about Ukraine's needs to win the war waged by Russia

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov will inform the defense ministers of NATO member countries about the country's needs to win the war that Russia is waging against it.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday before the meeting of the heads of defense departments. "Tonight we will meet with Ukraine, Georgia, Sweden, Finland, and the European Union.

This will be an opportunity for Defence Minister Reznikov to update us on what Ukraine urgently needs. And for NATO Allies to make new announcements of support to Ukraine. Allies are committed to continue providing the military equipment that Ukraine needs to prevail, including heavy weapons and long range systems," he said.

Stoltenberg recalled that in two weeks the allies will gather in Madrid "at a pivotal moment for our security." "Russia’s war against Ukraine is posing the biggest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades. Russia is now engaged in a brutal war of attrition against the Ukrainian people. Causing death and devastation on a large-scale. And with far-reaching consequences and global implications. As demonstrated by the food and energy crises, deliberately orchestrated by Russia. In this more dangerous world, we need to make NATO stronger, and further support our partners. And that is what we will do at this week’s meeting of Defence Ministers, " the Secretary General said.