17:48 14.06.2022

Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there is no such anti-corruption infrastructure in many countries of the European Union as Ukraine has.

Answering questions from Danish media representatives, the head of state said that he was aware that Denmark had questions regarding Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure.

"I believe that these questions arise due to the fact that the Danish public is not fully informed about what happened in Ukraine before the war and what is happening at the present time. Taking this moment, I would like to tell you: I think that such a developed anti-corruption infrastructure, which is effective both during the war and before the war, as in Ukraine, does not exist in many countries of the European Union," Zelensky said.

