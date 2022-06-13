National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

The police base Checkpoint, which is being checked to identify sabotage and intelligence groups (DRG), already contains more than 2 million data, including members of illegal armed groups of both the annexed Crimea and the so-called "LPR" and "DPR", said head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko..

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of how it happened that a huge number of hit squads turned out to be in Kyiv on the eve of the war, the head of the National Police noted that the identification of hit squads is not the direct competence of the police, but from the first day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the police helped the intelligence services to fight such groups.

"To do this, we have created a Checkpoint database, which contains more than 2 million data on members of illegal armed formations of both the annexed Crimea and the so-called ‘LPR’ and ‘DPR’. This database contains all the criminals who are in our databases, who could be, for example, recruited, collaborators, etc.," the head of the National Police stressed.

He clarified that this database is constantly being updated: "It has expanded significantly since the beginning of the war: there was information on 300,000 people, and during these months of the war we increased it to 2 million people."

"That is, everyone who gets on the train, everyone who passes the checkpoint, we check through our system and through this register," the head of the National Police explained.

Klymenko said that during the check on this database, the police identified more than 230 wanted people and handed them over to the relevant authorities, and also identified more than 1,500 suspicious persons who may be involved in sabotage and collaboration activities.

In addition, as the head of the National Police said, international partners provided the Ukrainian police with a face identification program.

"With a 75% probability, it is possible to establish an identity using this program. How does it work? Every policeman has a tablet. And, for example, a policeman on duty at the station can identify a person using this program, it is more complete and mobile than our base," Klymenko added.