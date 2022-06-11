It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the time to "calm down" the Russian leadership has passed, and now the whole world must "put it in its place."

"We respect international law, we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state. But please do not forget that the war is being waged on our soil. This is a war on our land. Therefore, we put pressure on Russia, on our land. There is no longer any need to reassure the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation. It is too late. We needed preventive sanctions, when we had to talk to them on a daily basis, implement specific financial and economic sanctions before a full-scale invasion," he said on Saturday, speaking at the 19th Asian Shangri-La Dialogue Security Summit.

"Now there is no gray area. If you are for peace now, then you support Ukraine, if you support this particular war, then you find mutual understanding with Russia. That is all. It is too late to discuss this. This is a political game and nothing more. And I think that today the whole world should put the leadership of Russia in its place. And their place is on their territory. And there they must live and decide what to do," he said.