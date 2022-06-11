Facts

12:48 11.06.2022

CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

1 min read
CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

The governmental emergency response team of Ukraine CERT-UA, operating under the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, warns of a mass mailing of dangerous emails with the subject line "LIST of links to interactive maps."

"Mailing lists are carried out, in particular, among Ukrainian media organizations (radio stations, newspapers, news agencies, and others). More than 500 recipient addresses have been identified. Emails contain an attachment in the form of a LIST of links to interactive maps.docx document, the opening of which may result in the download of the CrescentImp malware," the CERT-UA said on its website on Friday evening, June 10.

Experts warn that attackers are increasingly resorting to sending emails to compromised government email addresses.

The hacking activity is tracked by UAC-0113 (medium confidence associated with the Sandworm group).

This group was involved in organizing a large-scale hacker attack on the energy sector of Ukraine in April 2022.

Tags: #cyberattacks

MORE ABOUT

15:31 26.01.2022
Cyberattack hits Ukraine.ua official website of Ukrainian

Cyberattack hits Ukraine.ua official website of Ukrainian

15:39 15.01.2022
EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

14:09 15.01.2022
Ukraine intensifies contacts with partners to strengthen cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry speaker

Ukraine intensifies contacts with partners to strengthen cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry speaker

13:01 15.01.2022
G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

G7 support Ukraine in connection with cyberattack committed against it

11:52 15.01.2022
U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

17:12 14.01.2022
Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

11:59 14.01.2022
Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

11:20 14.01.2022
EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

14:52 18.06.2021
Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

11:45 26.02.2021
Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

LATEST

Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

As result of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 287 children killed, over 492 wounded

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

AD
AD
AD
AD