15:17 09.06.2022

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

An integrated inspection system has been installed at the entrance to the Kyiv Central Railway Station to improve security, the equipment was provided by the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv).

"If you remember, from the first days of the war, our stations were the safest places in the country. We managed to maintain safety, not a single passenger died or was seriously injured in the first 100 days of the war. However, the danger in the country remains, the war continues for us we need to strengthen proactive security measures. We want the stations and trains to remain the same security zone they were during the first phase of the war," Board Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin said at a presentation of the system on Thursday.

He said that Wednesday was her first test day, today is its first working day.

"Yesterday we let 7,000 people through. And only in the evening there was a "jam" at the entrance for 45 minutes. Our task is to make three minutes and no more than 10 minutes in the peak opening hours of the railway station. Our sister company, Boryspil International Airport, is helping us in this," Kamyshin said.

Head of Ukrzaliznytsia's Passenger Company Oleksandr Pertsovsky, in turn, added that due to the increased control, passengers are advised to arrive at the station 30-40 minutes before the trip, which will allow them to calmly "pass through control, go to the station, drink coffee or tea, get on the train and leave."

At the same time, he added: if a passenger is in a hurry to catch a train that should leave soon, he can contact the station attendants, who will also be located outside the building. They will help quickly pass control and get on the train on time.

Pertsovsky also said that service dogs of the Boryspil dog service will also be on duty at the station, helping security specialists to carry out control measures.

According to him, during the first day of test work, 20 cases of attempts to bring prohibited items into the territory of the station were registered. Of these, six cases were attempts to carry weapons.

"After testing, we will follow the passenger traffic. Kyiv generates approximately 65-70% of the passenger traffic. So we will work, respectively, with cities with a population of over one million. Each station will have its own technology, since it is important for us not only to set limits indicatively, but to really organize a regime area," the head of Passenger Company said.

