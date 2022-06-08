EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

During the Conference of Presidents due on June 23-24 in Brussels, the leaders of the European Parliament (EP) are planning to approve a statement calling on the presidents and heads of governments of EU member states to grant Ukraine the status of EU candidate.

This is stipulated in a draft joint statement, the text of which has been passed to an Interfax-Ukraine reporter.

"On behalf of the Conference of Presidents, the leaders of the Political Groups in the European Parliament, appeal to the heads of state and government of the Member States meeting in two weeks in Brussels to decide on the applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to join the European Union. We must show courage, resolve and vision in the face of a deteriorating international environment. The shifting geopolitical plates requires action on our part. By doing so we will be true to our principles and values. Ukrainians whose motherland is under a brutal attack, but also Moldovans and Georgians, who seek a brighter future, await a signal that their place is in the European family. That is why this House strongly appeals to you to grant Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia the EU candidate status, in line with article 49 of the Treaty of the European Union and on the basis of merit," reads the document.

It is expected that the document would be approved during the Conference of President on Thursday. In addition, slight changes regarding Georgia might be added to the statement, a source involved in the preparation of the document told Interfax-Ukraine.