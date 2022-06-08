Facts

18:48 08.06.2022

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

2 min read
EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

During the Conference of Presidents due on June 23-24 in Brussels, the leaders of the European Parliament (EP) are planning to approve a statement calling on the presidents and heads of governments of EU member states to grant Ukraine the status of EU candidate.

This is stipulated in a draft joint statement, the text of which has been passed to an Interfax-Ukraine reporter.

"On behalf of the Conference of Presidents, the leaders of the Political Groups in the European Parliament, appeal to the heads of state and government of the Member States meeting in two weeks in Brussels to decide on the applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to join the European Union. We must show courage, resolve and vision in the face of a deteriorating international environment. The shifting geopolitical plates requires action on our part. By doing so we will be true to our principles and values. Ukrainians whose motherland is under a brutal attack, but also Moldovans and Georgians, who seek a brighter future, await a signal that their place is in the European family. That is why this House strongly appeals to you to grant Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia the EU candidate status, in line with article 49 of the Treaty of the European Union and on the basis of merit," reads the document.

It is expected that the document would be approved during the Conference of President on Thursday. In addition, slight changes regarding Georgia might be added to the statement, a source involved in the preparation of the document told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #eu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 08.06.2022
Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

15:03 08.06.2022
Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

13:57 08.06.2022
Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

12:08 08.06.2022
Rada chairman expects Ukraine to receive EU candidate status on June 24

Rada chairman expects Ukraine to receive EU candidate status on June 24

15:34 06.06.2022
Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

12:16 03.06.2022
Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

11:52 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

09:55 03.06.2022
EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

09:47 03.06.2022
As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

12:02 02.06.2022
Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

LATEST

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

Some 263 children killed, more than 478 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

US Dpty Secretary of State, Ukrainian Dpty FM discuss assistance to Kyiv

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD