Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

The Adonis medical group of companies has resumed the work of a medical center in Bucha (Kyiv region), which was closed due to the occupation.

"In early June, we resumed the work of the medical center in Bucha, which was opened on February 21, but because of the occupation it worked for only three days. Life goes on, so we are reopening our clinics," Vitaliy Hirin, the director of the Adonis medical group development, said.

He said that a therapist, a rehabilitation therapist, and other specialists departments are open in the Bucha clinic, ultrasound diagnostics rooms, a manipulation room, a point for collecting material for PCR testing and their own laboratory are working.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children founded over 20 years ago. It includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.

In the branches of the clinic, doctors receive patients in 66 medical areas.