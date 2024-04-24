Press Releases

15:13 24.04.2024

Free consultation with plastic surgeon from ADONIS

Plastic surgery is an art that can transform and emphasize natural beauty, correct imperfections and restore self-confidence.

For everyone who wants to accept themselves unconditionally and be in harmony with the world, a consultation with a highly qualified surgeon - Bilyachenko M.V.

The doctor is ready to provide you with not only expert medical opinion, but also support in realizing your desires.

Terms of the promotion

- The special offer is valid from 01.01 to 30.04.2024
- The offer includes the following services: free consultation on plastic surgery on the face, chest and body.
- The promotion does not apply to persons who are serviced under insurance programs. And also for patients under the age of 18.
- You can get expert advice at the ADONIS Medical Center at 39 Spaska Street, Kyiv.


How to take advantage of the promotion

Make an appointment for a free consultation at the reception at the department or by calling

0 800 707 707

During the appointment, please inform us that you want to take advantage of the special offer.

Open the door to a world of possibilities under the guidance of an experienced specialist of the ADONIS clinic network.

11:53 25.03.2024
Experts Club holds first aid seminar for journalists, bloggers

13:32 15.02.2024
10% discount on laser grinding from ADONIS

16:51 26.01.2024
Free first consultation by obstetrician-gynecologist and ultrasound from ADONIS

17:24 22.01.2024
ADONIS provides discount on consultations for pensioners

14:34 15.01.2024
Special offer in Bucha from ADONIS

14:10 10.01.2024
Super offer from ADONIS

16:30 05.01.2024
ADONIS offers birthday discounts

14:28 28.12.2023
ADONIS medical clinics chain announces working hours for New Year holidays

18:17 20.12.2023
ADONIS Clinic estimates security of its IT structure at almost 97%

12:35 14.12.2023
Promotional offers from ADONIS

