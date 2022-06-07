Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

The total losses of the Russian army personnel since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 amounted to about 31,360 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 7 approximately amounted to: about 31,360 (plus 110) military personnel killed, 1,390 tanks (plus four) units, 3,416 (plus 16) units of armored combat vehicles, 207 MLRS units, 96 units of air defense equipment, 212 (plus one) units of aircrft, 177 (plus one) units of helicopters, 553 (plus two) operational-tactical level UAVs, 125 cruise missiles, 13 units of ships/boats, 2,405 (plus ten) units of automotive equipment and tankers, 53 units of special equipment," the message says.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Slovianske direction.

The data is being updated.