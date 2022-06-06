Facts

18:04 06.06.2022

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said they are trying to convince Ukraine to come to an unfavorable result in resolving the issue of ending the war with Russia.

"I have no negotiations about any plans [we are talking, in particular, about the peace plan that the United States, EU and UK are discussing], such negotiations are at zero level today. Surely, everyone wants to push us as little as possible towards some result that is definitely unprofitable for us, as we are not being asked yet, but beneficial for certain parties that have their own interests. Again, different: both financial and political," the head of state told reporters on Monday.

He said that war-related fatigue in the world community is growing and "people want some kind of result for themselves, but you and I need a result – for us."

"Thus, I did not discuss the structures for resolving the issue of this war with a positive result [for Ukraine]," Zelensky said.

However, the president believes Ukraine needs to work "with all European states, world states."

