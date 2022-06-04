More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

The official number of children killed as a result of the Russian aggression as of June 4, 2022 has not changed over the past day - 261, the number of injured has increased - 465, the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

"More than 726 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 4, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 261. The number of injured has increased - 465," the report on Facebook says.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 187, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 112, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 52, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr – 15.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.