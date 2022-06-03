Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to support the creation of a Special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as to increase sanctions pressure until the aggressor country stops the war it has started.

"Until the Kremlin ceases the war it has waged and is properly punished for its crimes, including reparations for destruction and court verdicts for war criminals, sanctions pressure should only increase. The Putin regime must lose all influence in the world and its ability to carry out external aggression, conduct information and psychological operations, spread corruption and manipulate history and culture in order to protect its aggressive interests," it is said in the comments of the ministry on the occasion of 100 days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to support the creation of a Special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"Russian criminals should be brought before the Tribunal in the same way as it was with the leadership of Nazi Germany," the comment says.

The MFA is sure that "Ukraine’s victory in the war will be an impetus for the renewal of the overall architecture of world security and the creation of effective mechanisms that would prevent the recurrence of Russian and any other international aggression."

"In order to stop Russia's crimes against the Ukrainian people, destruction of our economy and blackmail of the whole world by famine, consistent support for Ukraine should continue. Assistance to our state today is the best investment in peace and sustainable development of all mankind," the ministry said.

The main pillars for our victory, the ministry said, remain unchanged: maximum sanction pressure on Russia, deliveries of necessary weapons and granting Ukraine the status of candidate on the way to full-fledged EU membership.