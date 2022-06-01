Podoliak: President directs using system of Rates - military, international, economic

President of Ukraine manages the main blocks – military, international and economic, using the Rates system, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

So, according to him, there is a military headquarters of the Supreme commander-in-chief, who is engaged in the analysis of the operational and tactical situation on the front.

"This Rate coordinates the president in a regular format regarding the supply of weapons, synchronizes if someone needs to be ‘squeezed’ somewhere, and so on. There is also a general staff," he said.

The second Rate is international.

"It is provided by a number of people, because it is constant communication with many of our partners throughout the day in order to intensify somewhere: arms supplies, financial issues, the same support for EU accession. The International Exhibition is working very intensively. This is a constant organization of phone calls, including the president with public speeches," he said.

The economic rate, according to the adviser to the head of the President’s Office, works taking into account certain growing crisis manifestations, which include the Prime Minister and first deputy Prime Minister, profile deputy heads of the President's Office.

Among other things, it is engaged in the analysis of "jobs, stimulation of small and medium-sized businesses through credit resources, restoration of infrastructure, logistics routes, etc.".

There are also "separate procedural power stakes that are engaged in preventing outbreaks of violence in connection with wartime: looting and so on."

In this structure, the National Security and Defense Council, as Podoliak noted, is an effective tool in terms of risk assessment and provision of analytical and predictive materials to the President’s Office.

Speaking about head of the President’s Office Andrei Yermak, Podoliak called him "the president's chief operating officer."

"Yermak is the President's chief operating officer. This includes the organization and modeling of certain processes, when it is necessary to gather people in time and understand exactly who and what function is playing inside the bet. Yermak is effective in this. As an operating director, he understands exactly that such and such specific 10 people will effectively provide certain solutions in the international plan," Podoliak said.