Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

Head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has headed the Coordinating Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been appointed head of the Coordinating Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war," the report says.

The decision to create a Coordinating Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, having approved it by Resolution No. 257 of March 11, 2022.

According to the regulation, the main tasks of the headquarters are to promote measures to ensure Ukraine's international legal obligations regarding the treatment of prisoners of war, to promote the coordination of the work of various state bodies of military formations and public associations on the treatment of prisoners of war, to determine ways and means of solving the problems of treating prisoners of war.

To collect and summarize data on prisoners of war, dead, missing, illegally detained by the occupiers, including among the civilian population on both sides of the hostilities in Ukraine, the National Information Bureau operates, the report says.