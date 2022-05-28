Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will address the leaders of the European Union as part of a special meeting to be held May 30-31 in Brussels via video link.

As a high-ranking European diplomat told reporters on the eve of the meeting, Zelensky's address is scheduled for the first day of the meeting, which starts in the second half of Monday. The leaders are expected to speak about the war Russia is waging against Ukraine and its consequences.

"In particular, we will talk about humanitarian, financial and military assistance," the diplomat said.

According to him, EU leaders will give the green light to new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2022 in the amount of EUR 9 billion, as previously announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After approval at the highest level, the European Commission is to prepare an appropriate official proposal.

The leaders will also discuss the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets. "We must find a way for confiscation. This is a national prerogative, but there is a consensus that this money should be directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine, and this reconstruction should be connected with the European path of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

In addition, the leaders will discuss further military support for Ukraine.

Speaking about the possible adoption of a decision on the sixth package of sanctions, which provides for an oil embargo, the diplomat said that consultations are still ongoing. At the same time, he did not rule out such a development of events, in which the 26 EU member states "go further" (with a ban on oil, without Hungary, which opposes). "I don't see any other solution," he said.

He also said that the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership will not be considered at this meeting, as it is scheduled for June. By then, the European Commission is expected to provide its conclusions, which were previously requested by the European Council.

The second block of discussion for Monday is the energy issue – high energy prices and an energy transition to "quickly end dependence on Russian fossil fuels."

On Tuesday, EU leaders will also be joined via video link by African Union Chairperson Macky Sall to discuss the implications of military aggression on global food security, given acute vulnerability of African countries to food insecurity.

On the same day, the meeting participants will discuss the issue of European defense.