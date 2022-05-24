Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has coordinated with Head of the European Council Charles Michel steps to strengthen sanctions, food security, reconstruction and move Ukraine towards EU membership.

"On the eve of the special meeting of the European Council on May 30-31, continued dialogue with Head of the European Council Charles Michel. Aid to Ukraine will be a cross-cutting issue. Coordinated steps to strengthen sanctions, food security, rebuild Ukraine and move towards EU membership," Zelensky said on Twitter.