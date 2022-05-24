Zelensky: Russia launches 2,275 missiles at Ukraine, carries out more than 3,000 airstrikes during war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that during the war Russia fired 2,275 missiles at Ukraine and carried out more than 3,000 airstrikes.

"In total, since February 24, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes at Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. The vast majority was aimed at civilian objects. In less than three months, there have been more than 3,000 air strikes by Russian aircraft and helicopters. What other country has withstood such a scale of strikes?" Zelensky said in his video address on Tuesday night.

"Every time we tell our partners that we need modern anti-missile weapons, modern combat aircraft, we are not just making a formal request. We say that our request is the real lives of many people who would not have died if we had received all the weapons we are asking for, " he stressed.

According to him, all partners of Ukraine agree that Ukraine's struggle in the war against Russia is the protection of the common values of all countries of the free world and common freedom.

"And if so, then we have the right to count on full and urgent assistance, especially weapons. My every international negotiations, every address to parliaments or other foreign audiences is necessarily related to this topic. And I am grateful to all those partners who help and provide us with the necessary weapons and ammunition to overcome the advantage of the Russian army, especially in the amount of equipment and weapons," the president added.