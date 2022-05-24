Facts

09:41 24.05.2022

Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is possible only if the issue of ending the war is on its agenda.

"They have such a decision-making structure that decisions are not made without it. All institutions are united by the decision of the President. There will be no decision to end the war without him," he said on Monday, answering questions at the Ukrainian House in Davos.

"There is no desire to meet with intermediaries and it won’t happen. I don't perceive a single meeting with anyone other than the president. If there is one question – ending the war," he said.

Tags: #putin #zelensky
