09:30 24.05.2022

SBU: Medvedchuk speaks about role of Poroshenko in cases of withdrawal of oil pipeline from state ownership, coal purchase from LPR/DPR

MP Viktor Medvedchuk, detained by the SBU, said that he dealt with the withdrawal of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline from state ownership at the request of the then President Petro Poroshenko, coal supplies from the LPR/DPR were also coordinated by the country’s leadership, the Security Service of Ukraine informs.

The SBU report posted on Monday in the agency’s Telegram channel notes that Medvedchuk, who was suspected of treason and assistance to terrorism, spoke about the scheme for withdrawing part of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline from state ownership for further pumping diesel fuel through it.

"Describing the essence of the scheme, Medvedchuk detailed the role of former President Petro Poroshenko in it. Namely, that he not only turned to Medvedchuk with a request to contact the leadership of the Russian Federation, but also ensured that the necessary decisions were made in all Ukrainian instances," the report says.

Referring to the words of Medvedchuk, the Ukrainian security service reports that "in order for this pipeline to become private property, and in fact the property of Poroshenko himself, it was necessary to perform a number of actions ... Courts, prosecutors, the Antimonopoly Committee, the State Property Fund - they all made decisions, of course, necessary for personal interests of President Poroshenko."

Thus, according to the SBU, Medvedchuk assures that he dealt with the issues of the pipeline at the request of Poroshenko.

"And, finally, in a year of operation, the pipeline earned for its owners twice as much money as was invested in its buyout - up to $42 million. And since May 2019, that is, after the termination of Poroshenko's powers, diesel fuel pumping through the pipeline has ceased," it says.

In addition, according to the SBU, Medvedchuk told the details of the coordination in 2014-2015 of the mechanism for coal purchase for the needs of Ukraine's energy sector in the temporarily occupied territories of the so-called LPR/DPR.

"In fact, the entire top of the state apparatus was involved in this, starting with the president and ending with ministers, law enforcement officers and those who directly implemented this scheme," the SBU informs, citing Medvedchuk.

