Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

"The aggressor is conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems and aircraft along the entire contact line, as well as in the depth of defense of our troops, in particular in Donetsk operational area, as well as in Sloviansk direction. The enemy continues to strike at the territory of our state with sea-launched cruise missiles of the Caliber type," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type with a possible total missile salvo of up to 16 missiles are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

"The ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of combat operations and conduct reconnaissance in Prymorske direction. As of this day, two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type with a possible total missile salvo of up to 16 missiles are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea," Motuzianyk said.

He also noted that in Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops are fighting with a grouping of Russian troops, which has resumed offensive operations near the village of Dovhenke. The enemy is firing and carrying out artillery raids in the areas of Virnopillia and Dibrivne, actively conducting aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles, the spokesperson added.

He said that since the fighting in the east of Ukraine has not stopped since the very beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, there is a possibility of even greater activation of the Russian occupiers in this direction.

"The reinforcement from that side is constantly going on. The fighting there has not stopped since the very beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. That is, in the East, active hostilities have always been at a high level, unlike other strategic areas where Russia has been advancing. There were breaks, there were lulls, and operational pauses. In the east of Ukraine, the activity of hostilities has not decreased, therefore, there is a possibility of even greater activation of the Russian occupiers in this direction," Motuzianyk said.