10:32 23.05.2022

Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

President of Poland Andrzej Duda has called for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership in June this year.

"A big call to the entire EU, EU leaders. Today, Ukraine needs our signal to open European doors for Ukraine as a state, for the Ukrainian society that wants to be part of the European community. It is thanks to this that they today stand and defend their state bravely, they do not want to be a zone of influence of Russia, they want to be an independent, free country, they want to decide for themselves," Duda said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

"Therefore, this opening signal from European leaders, the adoption of a decision on the status of Ukraine's candidate for the EU in the Council of Europe on June 24, is of extreme importance, primarily psychological and political," the President of Poland said.

He said that nine EU presidents had written a letter to the European community.

"I ask you to think where there were doubts up to this point. I have said many times that, especially after Brexit, countries that aspire to join the EU should receive a clear signal that the doors to the EU are open. But the EU, the EU society, also needs this, to show that the EU is still attractive. The fact that the British left the EU does not mean that the EU is ending. The EU has a chance to continue to be a great European project that will lead Europe to prosperity," Duda said.

The head of state added that there are many nations in Europe who want to belong to it, and there are peoples who want to shed their blood for belonging to the West.

"We must have respect for such nations, even if the situation is difficult, even if there are doubts. This gesture must be made. I have no doubt that the big rich EU will make such a gesture. And I deeply believe that European leaders who accept such decisions within the European Council, will make the only right decision and open the EU for Ukraine," Duda added.

15:18 23.05.2022
Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

10:46 23.05.2022
Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

09:12 23.05.2022
Polish president proposes concluding new treaty on good neighborliness with Ukraine

16:35 21.05.2022
Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

15:59 21.05.2022
Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

19:03 20.05.2022
Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

11:57 20.05.2022
Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

20:26 19.05.2022
US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

19:51 19.05.2022
Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

