15:09 20.05.2022

Master plan for restoration of Trostianets will be based on principles of sustainable development - iC consulenten

Master plan for restoration of Trostianets will be based on principles of sustainable development - iC consulenten

The master plan for the restoration of Trostianets (Sumy region) will be based on the principles of sustainability and constancy, according to which international communities develop, Olena Rybak, the executive director of iC consulenten in Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, with reference to mayor of the city Yuriy Bova, it was reported that an agreement has been reached with Austrian-based iC consulenten ZT GmbH on the development of a pro-bono concept for the restoration of Trostianets as a safe, environmentally friendly, comfortable city.

"Ukrainian cities that have been destroyed by Russian occupiers need to close their primary needs: restore critical communications, arrange food and medicine supplies, and repair housing. But we also need to think about the future now. A master plan for Trostianets, which we will create in partnership with our Austrian partners of CES Clean Energy Solutions will take into account all these important areas. But with it we will go further, because we want Trostianets to be a city where we would like to return, where we would like to give birth and raise children," Rybak said.

The expert emphasized that the master plan will be based on the principles of sustainability and constancy, according to which international communities develop.

"All questions are important: what kind of life will the central square live? Where will people listen to music and walk? How to provide energy to critical infrastructure and make it more reliable in case of attacks? How to diversify energy supply, increase the share of energy from renewable energy sources and become energy independent? What should be transport, so that the population is comfortable? This approach will not only help restore what has been lost, but also lay the foundation for the development of the municipality for several decades to come," says Rybak.

As reported, Trostianets with a population of 20,000 people had been under the control of Russian invaders since March 2, and was released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 26. As a result of the actions of the invaders in the city, the central part of the city, the hospital area and the forestry were badly damaged. The area of the railway station and bus station is completely destroyed.

Earlier, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, after staying in Trostianets, said that Ukrzaliznytsia would undertake the restoration of the completely destroyed railway station square in the city.

iC consulenten is an engineering and consulting company that is part of the Austrian iC group. It is represented in over 100 countries.

iC consulenten started working in Ukraine in 2013. Among its projects are the technical supervision of the construction of the Zaporizhia bridge, the implementation of traffic management systems in Lviv, technical support for the energy modernization project of municipal buildings, etc.

