Russian occupiers drops 714 tonnes of air bombs on Azovstal over last month alone - adviser to Mariupol mayor

Over the past month, Russian invaders dropped 714 tonnes of air bombs in TNT equivalent on the Azovstal metallurgical plant, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol (Donetsk region) Petro Andriuschenko said.

"In the last month alone, the invaders dropped 714 tonnes of air bombs in TNT equivalent on Azovstal," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that this does not take into account the use of Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, Tochka-U missile system, artillery shells and missiles from boats in the sea.